Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives $17.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

RAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rain Oncology from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Rain Oncology from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Friday, February 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Rain Oncology alerts:

Rain Oncology Price Performance

RAIN stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. Rain Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rain Oncology

About Rain Oncology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rain Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rain Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Rain Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.