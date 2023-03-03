Raymond James Begins Coverage on SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Hovde Group lowered shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

SmartFinancial Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.74. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23.

Insider Activity

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.29 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 23.06%. Equities research analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 1,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $33,897.60. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,364. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 359.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

