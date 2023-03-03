RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Director Sells $470,640.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Rating) Director Edward Stewart sold 2,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $470,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,891.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

NYSE:RBCP opened at $112.21 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.25.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,677,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,332,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,491,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

