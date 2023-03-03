REA Group Limited (REA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 5th. This is a positive change from REA Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.59.

REA Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72.

Insider Transactions at REA Group

In other REA Group news, insider Owen Wilson 19,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th.

REA Group Company Profile

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

