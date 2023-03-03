Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MTY Food Group (MTYFF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS: MTYFF):

2/17/2023 – MTY Food Group was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/17/2023 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$69.00.

2/17/2023 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$73.00.

2/17/2023 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$75.00.

2/17/2023 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$67.00.

2/6/2023 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$70.00 to C$77.00.

1/23/2023 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$67.00.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTYFF remained flat at $47.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $54.27.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants and sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.