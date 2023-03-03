Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CI Financial (CIX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CI Financial (TSE: CIX):

2/27/2023 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$20.00.

2/27/2023 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00.

2/3/2023 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

1/25/2023 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$19.00.

CI Financial Price Performance

TSE CIX opened at C$15.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. CI Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of C$11.85 and a 1 year high of C$21.53.

Get CI Financial Corp alerts:

CI Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Darie Urbanky sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total transaction of C$53,088.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,332,233.42. 11.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.