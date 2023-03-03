Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Everest Re Group (RE)

Everest Re Group (NYSE: RE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2023 – Everest Re Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/17/2023 – Everest Re Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/13/2023 – Everest Re Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $385.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Everest Re Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $408.00 to $426.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Everest Re Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/1/2023 – Everest Re Group is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Everest Re Group is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Everest Re Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $408.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded down $7.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $383.38. 331,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,800. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99.

Get Everest Re Group Ltd alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 48.88 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.