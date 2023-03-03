Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for George Weston (WN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for George Weston (TSE: WN):

3/2/2023 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$204.00 to C$210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$172.00 to C$180.00.

3/2/2023 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$189.00 to C$192.00.

3/2/2023 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$175.00 to C$181.00.

2/28/2023 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$204.00 to C$215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:WN traded up C$0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$168.69. The company had a trading volume of 232,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,169. George Weston Limited has a twelve month low of C$138.77 and a twelve month high of C$181.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$170.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$160.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.83%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

