Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,575 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 7,575 ($91.41) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($67.82) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($78.44) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($73.61) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($91.71) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($96.78). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

