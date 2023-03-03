Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.75

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and traded as low as $8.24. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 50,740 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Grupo Santander raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €18.64 ($19.83) target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €21.00 ($22.34) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Eléctrica Corporación has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Cuts Dividend

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

