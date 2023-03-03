Regal Partners Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:RPL)

Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 5th.

Regal Partners Limited is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm invests in the public equity and hedging markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It employs market neutral and absolute return strategies to make its investments. The firm also employs fundamental analysis along with bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolios.

