Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Arthur F. Ryan Sells 100 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ REGN traded up $10.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $779.30. 604,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,993. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $800.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $738.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $717.79. The stock has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
