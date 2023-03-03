REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RGNX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RGNX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 67,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,699. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.10. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. The company had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 7.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in REGENXBIO by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.