Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avidity Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Avidity Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.27) per share for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avidity Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.69) per share.

RNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

RNA stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.13. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,707,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,835,000 after buying an additional 1,538,264 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,454,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after buying an additional 3,287,142 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,170,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,439,000 after buying an additional 375,784 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,288,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,121,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,307,000 after buying an additional 189,975 shares during the period.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $78,141.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,121 shares of company stock valued at $556,584. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

