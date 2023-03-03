Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises in a report released on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOSE. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2,460.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $51,000. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

