Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Chemours (CC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chemours (NYSE: CC):

2/14/2023 – Chemours had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Chemours had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Chemours had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Chemours was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2023 – Chemours had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Chemours was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

1/14/2023 – Chemours was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/11/2023 – Chemours had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Chemours was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

1/10/2023 – Chemours was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

1/6/2023 – Chemours was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Chemours Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CC stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,334. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Get The Chemours Company alerts:

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $2,119,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.