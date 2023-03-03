Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Newmont (NEM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Newmont (NYSE: NEM):

2/24/2023 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Newmont was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Newmont was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.

2/13/2023 – Newmont was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Newmont had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Newmont had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Newmont had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/13/2023 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Newmont had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$76.00 to C$86.00.

Newmont Trading Up 1.7 %

NEM stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.70. 5,636,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,097,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -407.40%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

