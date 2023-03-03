Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Short Interest Update

Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Resonac Stock Performance

Shares of SHWDY opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Resonac has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Get Resonac alerts:

About Resonac

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Resonac Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment produces and merchandises olefins, organic chemicals, and synthetic resin products.

Receive News & Ratings for Resonac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.