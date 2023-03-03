Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,834,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 358,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $39,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Retail Opportunity Investments

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

ROIC stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.35%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

