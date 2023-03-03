Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on ROIC. Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 236.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

