Reviewing Avantax (AVTA) & Its Competitors

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Avantax to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avantax and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avantax $666.50 million $420.25 million 3.24 Avantax Competitors $3.92 billion $653.97 million -2.24

Avantax’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Avantax. Avantax is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Avantax has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avantax’s peers have a beta of 6.18, indicating that their average share price is 518% more volatile than the S&P 500.

92.4% of Avantax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Avantax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avantax and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantax 46.26% 15.82% 7.03% Avantax Competitors -43.54% 3.72% -0.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Avantax and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantax 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avantax Competitors 272 1208 1761 67 2.49

Avantax presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.16%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 25.95%. Given Avantax’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avantax has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Avantax beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

