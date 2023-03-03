Reviewing Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) and Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ)

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) and Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Conformis and Invacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conformis -81.34% -68.64% -43.18% Invacare -9.99% -37.76% -7.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Conformis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Invacare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conformis $62.05 million 0.21 -$2.41 million ($7.01) -0.25 Invacare $872.46 million 0.00 -$45.56 million ($2.18) -0.01

This table compares Conformis and Invacare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Conformis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invacare. Conformis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invacare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Conformis has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Conformis and Invacare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conformis 0 0 2 0 3.00 Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conformis presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 154.24%. Given Conformis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Conformis is more favorable than Invacare.

Summary

Invacare beats Conformis on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal. The company was founded by Philipp Lang in 2004 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

