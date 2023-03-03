Reviewing Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) and Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Mercury General shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Hippo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Mercury General shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hippo has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercury General has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Mercury General 0 0 0 1 4.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hippo and Mercury General, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Hippo currently has a consensus target price of $33.63, suggesting a potential upside of 100.99%. Mercury General has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.38%. Given Hippo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than Mercury General.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and Mercury General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo -285.35% -35.79% -16.66% Mercury General -14.07% -7.66% -1.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hippo and Mercury General’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $91.20 million 4.23 -$371.40 million ($14.66) -1.14 Mercury General $3.64 billion 0.51 -$512.67 million ($9.26) -3.59

Hippo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mercury General. Mercury General is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hippo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mercury General beats Hippo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property. The company was founded by George Joseph in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

