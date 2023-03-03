RHI Magnesita’s (RHIM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,955 ($35.66) target price on the stock.

RHIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,750 ($33.18) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,400 ($28.96) to GBX 2,600 ($31.37) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

RHIM opened at GBX 2,632 ($31.76) on Tuesday. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 1,557 ($18.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,804 ($33.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 595.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,527.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,139.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of €1.10 ($1.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 3.66%. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is 3,190.05%.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

