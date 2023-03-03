Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

RYTM stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.14. 588,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,264. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.25% and a negative net margin of 766.22%. The company had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 388.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,167.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $26,525.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,167.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,274 shares of company stock valued at $172,045. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

