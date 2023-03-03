Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC) Short Interest Update

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Resource Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,540,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after buying an additional 589,198 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 1,115.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 379,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 348,486 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 532,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 201,541 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,309,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $977,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rigel Resource Acquisition alerts:

Rigel Resource Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RRAC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.43. 6,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,302. Rigel Resource Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Company Profile

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Resource Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Resource Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.