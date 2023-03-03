Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Down 98.0% in February

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the January 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Rise Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS RYES remained flat at $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,839. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. Rise Gold has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.90.
Rise Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rise Gold (RYES)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.