Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Riskified to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Riskified from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

