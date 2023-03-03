Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $27.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.24.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 89.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 442.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 162,851 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 132,838 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at $412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 77.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,582 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 129,395 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 307,902 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 95,338 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

