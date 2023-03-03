Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,724 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $90,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 85.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $80.62 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $122.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 31.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also

