Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Short Interest Down 19.9% in February

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the January 31st total of 8,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. Robert Half International has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $122.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day moving average is $77.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

