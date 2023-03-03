Robert W. Baird Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $58.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.24.

Shares of TREX opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87. Trex has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $83.35.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Trex by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Trex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Trex by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

