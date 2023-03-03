Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.63. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $16.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng bought 9,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,108.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at $345,982.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.