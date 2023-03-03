Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

ROST has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

ROST stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $111.01. 2,568,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,651. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.28.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

