Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Getaround (NYSE:GETR)

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.
GETR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Getaround in a report on Thursday, December 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Getaround in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
Getaround Stock Performance
Shares of GETR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.44. 114,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,027. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63. Getaround has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $10.17.
Getaround Company Profile
Getaround, Inc provides on-line car rental and peer-to-peer car-sharing services in California. The company's fleet include SUV, hatchback, cargo and passenger minivan, convertible SUV, coupe, crew and extended cab, cargo and passenger van, regular-cab, sedan, and wagon. As of March 31, 2022, it operated approximately 66,000 cars in over 950 cities across 8 countries worldwide, including the United States and across Europe.
