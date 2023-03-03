Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$228.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$231.00 to C$228.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark decreased their price target on Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$224.20.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Price Performance

Intact Financial stock opened at C$195.57 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$170.82 and a one year high of C$209.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$197.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$197.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

Intact Financial Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.