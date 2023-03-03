Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) to Sector Perform

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$9.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.27% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.
STEP traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.16. 711,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,606. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$297.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.58. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.83 and a 1-year high of C$6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.
