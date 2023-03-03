Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to C$9.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday.

Fiera Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

FRRPF opened at $6.41 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional and retail investors, and private wealth clients. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, Europe, and Other.

