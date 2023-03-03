Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.50% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $43,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,002,000 after acquiring an additional 144,685 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,904,000 after acquiring an additional 328,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 948,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,363,000 after acquiring an additional 102,081 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after acquiring an additional 122,685 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $194.61 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $229.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

