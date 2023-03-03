Royal Bank of Canada Raises Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target to C$48.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UNIEF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Uni-Select from C$44.50 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on Uni-Select from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Uni-Select Stock Performance

Uni-Select stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $34.67.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

