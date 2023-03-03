Royal Bank of Canada Raises Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$48.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Uni-Select from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

TSE:UNS opened at C$46.75 on Tuesday. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of C$25.65 and a 12 month high of C$47.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

