Royal Bank of Canada Trims SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price to $320.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $330.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $335.40.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $257.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.14.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,847,000 after purchasing an additional 366,879 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,959.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,990,000 after purchasing an additional 127,801 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 11.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 106,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

