Royce Value Trust Inc. (RVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 24th

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

NYSE RVT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,725. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. Royce Value Trust has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $17.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

About Royce Value Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 270.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 44,057 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 103.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

