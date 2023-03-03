Royce Value Trust Inc. (RVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 24th

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
Royce Value Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
Royce Value Trust Stock Performance
NYSE RVT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,725. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. Royce Value Trust has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $17.60.
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
