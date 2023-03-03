RxSight’s (RXST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut RxSight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

RXST stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70. RxSight has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $370.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms purchased 480,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 25.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 42,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 802,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 130,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 20,059 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

