Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.61

Shares of Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.61 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 29.17 ($0.35). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 28.55 ($0.34), with a volume of 9,323 shares.

Safestyle UK Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27. The firm has a market cap of £40.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,900.00 and a beta of 1.46.

About Safestyle UK

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.

