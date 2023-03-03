Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $186.59 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The stock has a market cap of $186.59 billion, a PE ratio of 888.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.73 and a 200 day moving average of $153.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.