Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $181.00 at Northland Securities

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $150.00 to $181.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,554,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,550,157. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.65. The company has a market capitalization of $186 billion, a PE ratio of 888.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,453,356.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,453,356.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.