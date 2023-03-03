Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Atlantic Securities

Salesforce (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Atlantic Securities from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRM. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.24.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,483,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,513,732. The company has a market capitalization of $184.91 billion, a PE ratio of 888.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

