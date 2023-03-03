Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Piper Sandler

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $171.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Salesforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $186.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,554,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,550,157. The firm has a market cap of $186 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

