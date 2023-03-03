Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Bank of America

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Salesforce from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,554,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,550,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.73 and a 200 day moving average of $153.65. The stock has a market cap of $186 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

